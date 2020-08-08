Air India Flight Crash: Bollywood Celebrities Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani And Others Send Prayers

An Air India Express plane with 190 people on board crash landed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport on Friday night, August 7, 2020. At least 15 people were killed in the crash caused by the flight skidding off the runway. Both the pilots are reported to have died, one of whom is Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe. The Flight IX-1344 was returning from Dubai.

Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta and Vivek Anand Oberoi took to their social media handles to send prayers to the victims and offer condolences to the deceased and their families.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones."

Disha Patani tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the tragic crash landing of the #AirIndia aircraft that overshot the runway in Kozhikode. Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones."

Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Such terrible,terrible news .Prayers and condolences to the bereaved families. #AirIndiaExpress #AirIndiaplanecrash."

Esha Gupta tweeted, "My deepest condolences to the families in the heartbreaking incident of#AirIndiaExpress today."

Vivek Anand Oberoi wrote, "Another heartbreaking tragedy of 2020 , the crash of Air India Express in Kozhikode! Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured passengers."

The Air India flight had 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members. At least 112 are reported to have been injured. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been bringing back Indians stuck abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

