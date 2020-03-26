Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Will The Re-Telecast Erupt New Controversies?

Looks like Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is not ready to retire from the controversies any time soon. Recently, a promo of Rajith Kumar announcing the re-telecast of the Malayalam reality show was released by the makers. In the promo, the professor is seen watching the show on television and adding that he was eagerly waiting for the re-telecast to see how he had performed inside the house.

Well, the promo has not gone well with the fans, with them calling it a mere tactic of the channel to use Rajith's fame for its TRP. The old episodes will be telecasted in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Interestingly, the viewers, as well as the participants, who were inside the house, will get to see the show to check on how they performed. Well, recently one of the participants had opened up that the show was highly edited and only a desired angle was telecasted. It will be interesting to see how, if any, participants react after the telecast of the show.

Also, as per the recent rumours the third season of the show will kick off from December 2020 and might telecast on a competitor channel of the existing telecasting one. This comes in the wake of the controversies around the channel of being biased towards a particular contestant of the show. But neither the producers, Endemol India, nor the channel has confirmed the news about the same.

