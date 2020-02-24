Forensic: The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Release On This Date!

    For Quick Alerts
      Forensic, the crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul-Anas Khan, revolves around the forensic department of Kerala government. Reportedly, Forensic has now got a release date.

      As per the latest reports, the Tovino Thomas starrer will be released all over the UAE-GCC region on February 28, Friday. The makers revealed the exciting news through the official social media pages of Forensic, recently. However, the Kerala release date of the much-awaited crime thriller is yet to be finalised.

      As reported earlier, the Kerala film producers have jointly decided to not release the Malayalam films in Kerala, the rest of India, and overseas releasing centers on the same day. According to the sources, the producers decided to take this big step to prevent the increasing piracy issues in the Malayalam film industry.

