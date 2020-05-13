Mammootty And Shyamaprasad To Team Up For Aalohari Aanandam!

Mammootty the megastar of the Malayalam film industry has always been a busy bee. The senior actor is totally occupied in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Now, the sources suggest that Mammootty is all set to join hands with the acclaimed filmmaker Shyamaprasad, once again.

As per the latest reports, the megastar will essay the lead role in the National award-winning filmmaker's upcoming directorial venture. The project, which has been reportedly titled Aalohari Aanandam is said to be an adaptation of Sara Joseph's popular novel of the same name. However, both Mammootty and Shyamaprasad have not confirmed the reports officially yet.