Mammootty Is Back To The Outside World After 275 Days; To Start Shooting Soon?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is back to the outside world, after long 275 days. The National award-winning actor stepped out of his house recently, after a long 275 days break. The latest pictures of Mammootty, which is clicked during his outing, are now taking social media by storm.

To the unversed, Mammootty had been under self-imposed home quarantine for 275 days, at his new Kochi residence. According to Dulquer Salmaan, his son, the megastar wanted to set a new record by staying at home as long as possible. However, Mammootty has always been highly active in social media and has been occasionally treating his fans with new pictures and videos.

In the new stills that have been doing rounds on social media, Mammootty is seen in a ponytail hairdo, which is teamed up with a thick beard. The megastar is wearing a mask in all the new pictures. According to the grapevine, Mammootty's ponytail look is supposedly for the highly anticipated upcoming project Bilal, which marks his second collaboration with director Amal Neerad.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mammootty is planning to join the sets of CBI 5, the fifth and supposedly last installment of the highly popular CBI Series, after completing the shooting of Bilal. The movie revolves around the celebrated character Sethurama Iyer, played by Mammootty. The megastar is all set to play Iyer, who is a supremely intelligent and kind officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation, in the K Madhu directorial.