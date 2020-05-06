Mammootty And Sulfath Celebrate 41st Wedding Anniversary: This Is How Mohanlal Wished The Couple

The Marriage

It was purely an arranged marriage for Mammootty and Sulfath, who were introduced to each other by their family members. The couple tied the knot in 1979, the same year in which the megastar made his official acting debut.

Interestingly, Sulfath initially refused to believe that Mammootty is acting in a film since he was practicing as a lawyer during their wedding time. Later, the megastar took the permission of his director to bring his wife to the sets of the movie for a day, to make her believe that he is indeed an actor.

The Kids

Mammootty and Sulfath are blessed with two kids, daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan. Surumi, who has always stayed away from the limelight, is a painter and entrepreneur by profession. She is married to Dr. Rehan Sayeed and the couple has two kids.

Dulquer Salmaan, as we all know, is one of the leading pan-Indian actors of the contemporary cinema. He also launched his production banner recently. Dulquer Salmaan is married to architect Amaal Sufiya, and the couple has a daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Mammootty's Best Friend

Mammootty has always stated that his wife Sulfath is his best friend and pillar of strength. According to the megastar, Sulfath keeps him grounded. As the entire industry knows, the megastar makes sure that he reaches his home by evening if he is shooting in Ernakulam district, to spend time with his wife.

Sulfath's Bond With The Industry Members

For all of the Mammootty's colleagues, especially Mohanlal, Sulfath is their dear 'Bhabi' who treats them with yummy food whenever they visit the megastar's residence. For the young generation actors like Indrajith & Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and so on, she is 'Sulu Aunty', a motherly figure to them.