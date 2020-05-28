Parvathy Thiruvothu To Make Her Directorial Debut: Takes A Break From Acting!

Parvathy Thiruvothu is unarguably one of the finest acting talents of the contemporary Malayalam cinema. In some of her recent interviews, Parvathy had hinted that she is passionate about filmmaking and intends to turn a director someday. As per the latest reports, the Uyare actress has already begun the preparations for her directorial debut.

In the recent interview given to First Post, Parvathy Thiruvothu revealed that she is busy with the scripting and pre-production of her directorial debut amidst the lockdown. Interestingly, the talented actress is also planning to join hands with a close friend of hers for another project, which is also under the pre-production stage right now.

According to Parvathy, she has opted out from three committed projects in which she was supposed to play the central character, to concentrate on her filmmaking career. The actress is planning to take a short break from her acting career to concentrate on her directorial debut, and will not be signing new projects until its release.

Parvathy Thiruvothu also revealed that she has finalised two themes for her directorial ventures, in the interview. While one of them is set in a political backdrop, the second one is a psychological thriller that revolves around two lead characters. The actress stated that both subjects need a lot of research, and she has been busy with the same from the past few months. An official announcement on both projects is expected to be made very soon.

When it comes to her acting career, Parvathy will be next seen in the upcoming Sidhartha Siva directorial Varthamanam. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of the Venu-directed segment Rachiyamma from the upcoming untitled anthology project. Parvathy will be seen in a cameo appearance in the Zakariya Mohammed project Halal Love Story. She is also returning to Tamil cinema with the upcoming anthology movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

