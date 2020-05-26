Minnal Murali: Kerala Police Arrested Accused Who Vandalised Tovino Thomas' Film Set

Kerala Police has recently arrested the prime accused, who along with a group of miscreants, damaged the set of Basil Joseph's film Minnal Murali in Kalady in the name of religion, on May 25. The police arrested an individual named Kari Ratheesh, who allegedly is in charge of the group of vandals.

The Kerala Police, in a statement, said, "Kari Ratheesh has a criminal record and there are already 29 cases in his name. We have registered case under IPC sections 34, 149, 153 (a), 379, 454 and 427. The rest will be arrested soon." The cops are now in search of four other gang members.

Hari Palode, general secretary of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) brought this set to the light, which was resembling a church on an island on the banks of the Periyar river on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala. The set was made for Tovino Thomas-starrer Minnal Murali.

Taking to Facebook, Hari shared pictures of the destroyed set and wrote, "When they were building it, we had said no. We had submitted complaints. We don't have a habit of pleading so we decided to demolish it. We have to protect our self-respect."

Reacting to the same, Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas wrote, "Minnal Murali's first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg. For this, we had the rightful permissions from the concerned authorities."

"And as we were about to start shooting in this set - which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others'. It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists yesterday. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now. We've heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it's happening to us right here. It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings," he further added.

