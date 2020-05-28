Prithviraj Sukumaran Joins Manju Warrier-Kalidas Jayaram Duo's Jack And Jill!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is extremely busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest updates, Prithviraj has recently joined the upcoming Manju Warrier-Kalidas Jayaram starrer Jack And Jill. Interestingly, the multi-faceted talent is not acting in the Santhosh Sivan directorial, but has joined the team as the narrator.

The latest updates suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran has already completed the dubbing for the highly anticipated project. Thus, Jack And Jill mark the actor's yet another collaboration with Santhosh Sivan, who has directed some of the most-loved films in his career including Anandabhadram and Urumi.

To the uninitiated, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Santhosh Sivan were business partners a few years back. The duo, along with Shaji Nadesan began a production banner named August Cinema in 2011 and bankrolled several prestigious projects including Urumi, Indian Rupee, The Great Father, and so on. However, Prithviraj parted ways with the banner in 2017 to start his home banner, thus ending the 6 years long association.

Coming back to Jack And Jill, the Manju Warrier-Kalidas Jayaram starrer marks Santhosh Sivan's directorial comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a long gap of 7 years. The movie, which reportedly deals with a unique subject, also marks the cinematographer-filmmaker first collaboration with both Manju and Kalidas. Soubin Shahir, the actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in the project.

According to director Santhosh Sivan, Jack And Jill will be a first-of-its-kind film in the Malayalam film industry. The director suggests that the movie is more like a multi-genre film, but is majorly based on a sci-fi subject. Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Sethu Lakshmi, Shaylee Krishen, Esther Anil, and so essay the supporting roles in the movie. Jakes Bejoy, Gopi Sundar, and Ramdas compose the music. Jack And Jill is expected to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends.

