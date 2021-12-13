CBI 5: Mammootty Is The Only Person Who Knows The CLIMAX, Says Reports

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema has finally started shooting for the highly anticipated fifth installment of the CBI Series. The project, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5, recently started rolling in Kochi. Interestingly, the sources close to CBI 5 have now revealed an interesting update about the climax of the project.

According to the latest updates, Mammootty is the only actor in the film, who knows the climax secret. As per the reports, director K Madhu and writer SN Swamy have decided to not reveal the climax of CBI 5 to even the cast and crew members of the project. The sources suggest that Mammootty is the only team member who has read the entire script.

The shooting of the highly anticipated project has been proceeding under strict privacy. Both the media personnel and visitors are now allowed in the sets of the project, as the makers want to keep the secret nature intact. The team is making sure that no location still of the Mammootty starrer will get leaked online.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to reveal the official title of CBI 5, along with the first look of leading man Mammootty with a special update very soon. The rumourmills suggest that a special title announcement teaser is getting ready, and might be revealed during the last week of this year. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made soon.

Mukesh and Saikumar, who were part of the original star cast, will return with Mammootty in CBI 5. The project will also feature actor-writer Renji Panicker, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath, Ramesh Pisharody, and others in pivotal roles. Jakes Bejoy composes the original score for the film. The iconic CBI theme music, composed by Shyam will be retained. the Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.