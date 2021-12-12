Mammootty And Mohanlal To Lock Horns At The Box Office In February 2022?

Mammootty And Mohanlal, the biggest superstar of the Malayalam film industry are reportedly all set to lock horns at the box office. As per the latest updates, Mammootty and Mohanlal might have a box office face-off in February 2022, with the release of Bheeshma Parvam and Aaraattu. In that case, it is unarguably going to be the biggest box office face-off of recent times.

According to believable sources, Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam has been slated to hit the theatres by the first week of February 2022. Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starring mass entertainer has been slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2022. In that case, both the films will hit the screens in a week's gap.

However, the makers of Bheeshma Parvam are yet to lock a release date for the Mammootty-starrer. The team is expected to announce the release date by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022, along with the official teaser of the project. The Aaraattu team, on the other hand, has reportedly finalised the release date and are planning to make the big announcement soon.

Mohanlal Discards The Finished Portions Of Barroz; To Re-Shoot The Film!

Bheeshma Parvam, which is touted to be an action-drama marks Mammootty's third onscreen collaboration with director Amal Neerad. The movie features the megastar in the role of a former gangster named Bheeshma Vardhan, who is fondly called Bhaiyya by his close ones. The highly anticipated project features an extensive star cast including Soubin Shahir, Nadia Moidu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Lena, Sreenath Bhasi, and others in the key roles.

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam To Release In March 2022; Dulquer Salmaan To Distribute The Project

Aaraattu marks Mohanlal's fifth collaboration with the filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The superstar plays the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan, who travels to Palakkad for a special mission in the movie. The project, which is scripted by Uday Krishna, features an extensive star cast including Shraddha Srinath, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Siddique, Ravi Kumar, Ramachandra Raju, Sampath, Sheela, and so on in the pivotal roles.