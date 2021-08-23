Home Director Rojin Thomas Says Flashback Scene Of The Film Was Inspired By His Father’s Real Life Story

This festive season of Onam, Amazon Prime Video launched a beautiful family film, Home on the streaming service. The Amazon Original movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Starring Indrans and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead roles, Home has become the talk of the town because of its relatable story and powerful performances by the cast. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, Home is the story of a technologically challenged father (played by Indrans), who is trying his best to adapt to the fast-changing world and connect with his mobile-obsessed sons.

While the film's universal appealing storyline has been a major talk point, the fans can't stop gushing about the surprising twist-read climax - of the film. Rojin reveals that the film's climax was inspired by his father's personal experience. He says, "The flashback scene, where Indrans narrates his extraordinary story to his son, is inspired by my father. It was a true story. It happened when he was about 15 years or 16 years old. So, one day he called me on Skype and asked me to narrate the script that I was working on. He then narrated this story where he helps a woman reach the hospital on time. So, yes, it was a real story. In my 25 years with him, I never heard it from him till that moment. It was a true story."

Home focuses on a socially relevant and relatable theme with a light-hearted and beautiful narrative.

Under the banner of Friday Film House, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Vijay Babu, written-directed by Rojin Thomas and the Amazon Original Movie boasts of an incredibly talented cast including Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Vijay Babu in lead characters, along with Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.