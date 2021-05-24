Mammootty's CBI 5: Meet The New Additions To The Star Cast!

Mammootty is all set to kickstart the much-awaited fifth installment of the CBI series in August 2021. Along with the megastar of Malayalam cinema, the other major faces of the franchise are also returning with the fifth installment. However, the project, which is tentatively titled CBI 5, will have some new additions to its star cast.

As reported earlier, filmmaker-turned-actor Renji Panicker is playing a pivotal role in the Mammootty starrer. In a recent interview given to TOI, writer SN Swami revealed that the actor-director Soubin Shahir and actress Asha Sarath are also a part of the star cast. However, nothing much has been revealed about the actors' roles in the K Madhu directorial.

The writer also confirmed that nothing will change when it comes to Mammootty's character Sethurama Iyer, as the audiences are very familiar with his mannerisms and get-up. Similarly, Mukesh will return as CBI officer Chacko, while Saikumar will once again play the role of Sathyadas, the son of DYSP Devadas. Jagathi Sreekumar is expected to reprise the role of CBI officer Vikram in the movie.

As reported earlier, the makers are planning to officially launch the project on the auspicious occasion of Chingam 1, which falls on August 17, 2021. In the interview, SN Swami also revealed that the Mammootty starrer will start rolling on the same day in Ernakulam if the lockdown restrictions are lifted. The team is planning to finish the shoot on a single schedule.

Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the music for CBI 5. The team is expected to announce the rest of the crew members of the project, by the first week of June 2021. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the senior producer Appachan, under the banner Swargachithra.