Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, & Anna Ben To Star In Venu's Next?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben, the four most sought-after talents of the Malayalam film industry are reportedly coming together for a project. If the latest reports are to be believed, Prithviraj, Manju, Asif, and Anna have been roped in to play the lead roles in the senior cinematographer-filmmaker Venu's upcoming directorial venture.

According to the latest updates, the talented actors are joining hands with director Venu for the upcoming project backed by the FEFKA Writers Union. The movie, which is said to be an emotional thriller, is based on renowned novelist GR Indugopan's story Shankhumukhi. The novelist himself pens the script and dialogues for the project.

However, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben have not reacted to the reports yet. The sources suggest that the makers are planning to announce the project officially, once the actors sign the dotted line. The movie, which is a big-budget venture, is expected to start rolling by the end of this year.

In that case, the upcoming project will mark Prithviraj Sukumaran's second collaboration with filmmaker Venu. The multi-faceted talent has earlier associated with the director for his acclaimed project, Munnariyippu. Prithviraj had made a special appearance in Munnariyippu, which featured Mammootty in the lead role.

Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam: A Major Update To Be Revealed Soon!

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sensible Attitude Wins The Internet; Actor Forgives And Motivates His Imposter

Venu made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Manju Warrier starrer, Daya. The movie, which revolved around an Arabian folklore story, was scripted by the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair. Asif Ali, on the other hand, had recently teamed up with Venu for his segment Rachiyamma, in the recently released anthology Aanum Pennum.

The upcoming project will also mark the first onscreen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier. Even though Manju was a part of Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer, the duo has never shared the screen before. For Anna Ben, who is best known for her performances in Helen and Kappela, it is the first collaboration with both her co-stars and director.