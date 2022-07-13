Malayankunju First Single: AR Rahman Makes A Grand Comeback To Malayalam Cinema!

Malayankunju, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, Friday. The project marks the comeback of celebrated musician AR Rahman to the Malayalam cinema, after a long gap of 30 years. The Malayankunju first single 'Cholappenne' was released on July 12, Tuesday and it is now winning the internet.

Cholappenne song, which is a highly-catchy melody, is unarguably the best comeback vehicle for AR Rahman to the industry. The legendary musician has created a simple yet stunning composition, that oozes nostalgia and the essence of Kerala's authentic music. Vijay Yesudas has lent voice to the song, which is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Watch the first single of Malayankunju here:

In the Cholappenne lyrical video, Fahadh Faasil's character is seen busy with the chores, when a Mehendi function takes place. The bride, played by Rajisha Vijayan looks at him longingly, thus hinting at her unrequited love. From the lyrical video, it is evident that Malayankunju, which is helmed by debutant Sajimon Prabhakaran is going to be a one-of-its-kind film.

To the unversed, AR Rahman was originally supposed to make his comeback to Malayalam cinema after the long gap with Aadujeevitham, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. But the Blessy directorial has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and will take at least a year to hit the screens. Instead, Rahman will make his comeback to the industry with Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju.

Malayankunju which is touted to be a survival thriller, marks Fahadh Faasil's reunion with Mahesh Narayanan, the renowned editor-filmmaker. Mahesh has penned the script for the project, as well as handled the cinematography. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by the veteran filmmaker and Fahadh's father, Fazil. Rajisha Vijayan appears as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie, which will have senior actors Indrans and Jaffer Idukky in the pivotal roles.