Mammootty's Puzhu Bags A Clean U Certificate; To Get A Theatrical Release

Mammootty, the megastar will be next seen in the highly anticipated social drama, Puzhu. The project, which is helmed by newcomer Ratheena recently finished its censor board formalities and bagged a clean U certificate. The exciting update was revealed by leading man Mammootty himself, with a social media post recently.

With the update, the reports regarding the theatrical release of Puzhu have started doing rounds once again. Earlier, it was reported that the movie, which features Parvathy Thiruvothu might get a direct OTT release in Sony LIV. However, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have now confirmed that the OTT deal is not signed yet, and the film might get released in theatres first.

Expectations are riding high on Puzhu after the release of its supremely promising teaser, which featured leading man Mammootty and a child artist. The teaser hints that the legendary actor is indeed playing a negative role, that is completely new to the Malayalam cinema, in the Ratheena directorial. A new teaser, featuring leading lady Parvathy Thiruvothu is expected to be out very soon.

As reported earlier, Puzhu marks the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The Ratheena directorial, which reportedly deals with a socially-relevant subject, is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner Wayfarer Films. Thus, the movie will mark Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son Dulquer.

Puzhu features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on essay the supporting roles. Puzhu is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the DOP. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by S George, under the banner CynCill Celluloid.