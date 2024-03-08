Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up L2: Empuraan Third Schedule Shoot In New York, Shares PIC

Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
directorial
venture,
L2:
Empuraan,
is
creating
waves
among
movie
enthusiasts.
This
film,
a
sequel
to
his
debut
film
Lucifer
featuring
Mohanlal,
is
eagerly
awaited.
Recently,
the
team
wrapped
up
its
third
schedule
in
New
York,
sparking
more
interest.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
took
to
social
media
to
announce
the
completion
of
the
New
York
schedule.
Alongside
a
photo
of
himself
in
the
US,
he
wrote,
"End
of
schedule
3.
🇺🇸
#L2E
#EMPURAAN".
This
post
has
added
to
the
anticipation
among
fans.
Production
of
L2:
Empuraan
kicked
off
in
October
2023.
The
movie
has
been
filmed
in
various
international
locations.
This
promises
a
unique
cinematic
journey
for
viewers.
The
film,
directed
by
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
produced
by
Aashirvad
Cinemas
and
Lyca
Productions,
is
an
engaging
political
action
thriller.
Given
the
success
of
its
predecessor,
L2:
Empuraan
is
one
of
the
most
awaited
releases
of
the
year.
Fans
are
eager
for
more
updates
on
this
much-anticipated
movie.