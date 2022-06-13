Abhijeet Shwetchandra Gets Engaged To Sejal Warde; Nave Lakshya Actor Shares Engagement Pics

Popular Marathi TV actor Abhijeet Shwetchandra, who is currently seen in the Star Pravah show Nave Lakshya, has got engaged to model and YouTuber Sejal Warde on June 11, 2022. The duo shared several pictures from their engagement ceremony on their Instagram handles.

They captioned the first post as, "11.06.2022 ?I Couldn't Ask For More ! You Simply Got Me Everything I Could Possibly Have Dreamed Of @the_gorgeous_presence Love, Laughter And Happily Ever After ❤️ #असे #as #abhijeetshwetchandra #sejalwarde #finallyengaged."

In the above picture, they are looking amazing together. Abhijeet is looking dapper in a white kurta-pyjama with pink designer koti on it. On the other hand, Sejal looks gorgeous in a pink coloured saree.

They captioned the post as, "11.06.2022 I've Never Needed For A Dress Or A Ring, But A Hand Held, A Promise Kept, A Heartbeat Felt, A Soul Seen.... Those Are The Things Of My Everything ❤️."

Abhijeet and Sejal also did a popular reel and shared it on Instagram. Well, ever since they shared their engagement pictures, fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful looks. Their engagement pics are going viral on social media.

Celebs like Suyash Tilak, Amit Dolawat, Divya Subhash, Sangram Samel, Ruturaj Phadke, Akshar Kothari, Saaniya Chaudhari and others congratulated the newly engaged couple in town.

Talking about Abhijeet Shwetchandra, the actor has done his Masters in Theatre Art. He started his acting career with the Marathi film Chaphekar Brothers in 2016. He also featured in films such as Wa Pailwan, Taleem, Ek Hota Malin and others in key roles. His ongoing show Nave Lakshya also stars Amit Dolawat, Soham Bandekar and others in pivotal roles.

Filmibeat congratulates Abhijeet and Sejal on their engagement!