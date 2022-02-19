Actress Dhanashri Bhalekar Gets Duped By Fake Casting Agency; Asks People To ‘Beware’ (VIDEO)

Marathi actress Dhanashri Bhalekar, who has featured in several TV shows, recently became a victim of a fraud casting agency call. The Sukhachya Sarini He Man Baware actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle, in which she narrated the whole incident. In the video, she revealed that she had received a phone call from a fraud casting agency, who offered her a web series by using the name of a renowned production house.

Dhanashri Bhalekar informed her fans that the fraudsters told her that they have selected her for the web series and the casting process will be done in Hyderabad. She was also asked to transfer them Rs 22, 348 as they claimed to have booked the flight tickets for her.

Dhanashri also stated that she was given a promo code to fly to Hyderabad. Since she had done projects before, the actress didn't doubt and followed the procedure. After the booking, her flight was scheduled for 10 am on February 10, 2022.

When she contacted the casting agency at 8 pm on the day before the day of her departure, they didn't receive her calls. Dhanashri Bhalekar also revealed that they didn't reply to her messages. At that time, she felt that she has been deceived by them. Miffed with the incident, the actress later visited the official address of the production house, but they also said that the numbers and names were not associated with them.

After being duped by the fraud casting agency, Dhanashri Bhalekar filed a police complaint and asked her co-stars to be vigilant. Let us tell you, Dhanashri also shared the details of the fraudsters in the caption of her Instagram post. The cops are currently investigating the matter.