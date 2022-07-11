    For Quick Alerts
      Actress Rupal Nand Gets Married To Boyfriend Anish Kanvinde; See Pictures

      Actress Rupal Nand, who was seen in the popular TV show Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn tied the knot with her boyfriend Anish Kanvinde in an intimate ceremony on July 10, 2022. They got married in the presence of their close friends and family members.

      Rupal Nand shared some beautiful pictures from her wedding on her Instagram stories. The actress looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga. On the other hand, her husband Anish Kanvinde looked dapper in an off-white sherwani. For the reception, the groom wore black indo-western, while Rupal donned a maroon lehenga.

      Rupal and Anish's wedding was attended by Yashoman Apte, Aishwarya Narkar, Avinash Narkar and others. They also shared some amazing pictures from an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony. Talking about her husband, Anish Kanvinde works in a shipping firm in Mumbai.

      For the unversed, Rupal Nand kept her relationship secret from her fans and gave a sweet surprise to them. Talking about her career, Rupal has also acted in movies such as Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2 and Mumbai Pune Mumbai 3.

      Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:45 [IST]
      X