Actress Rupal Nand Gets Married To Boyfriend Anish Kanvinde; See Pictures

Actress
Rupal
Nand,
who
was
seen
in
the
popular
TV
show
Shrimantaa
Gharchi
Sunn
tied
the
knot
with
her
boyfriend
Anish
Kanvinde
in
an
intimate
ceremony
on
July
10,
2022.
They
got
married
in
the
presence
of
their
close
friends
and
family
members.
Rupal
Nand
shared
some
beautiful
pictures
from
her
wedding
on
her
Instagram
stories.
The
actress
looked
gorgeous
in
a
pink
lehenga.
On
the
other
hand,
her
husband
Anish
Kanvinde
looked
dapper
in
an
off-white
sherwani.
For
the
reception,
the
groom
wore
black
indo-western,
while
Rupal
donned
a
maroon
lehenga.
Rupal
and
Anish's
wedding
was
attended
by
Yashoman
Apte,
Aishwarya
Narkar,
Avinash
Narkar
and
others.
They
also
shared
some
amazing
pictures
from
an
intimate
yet
grand
wedding
ceremony.
Talking
about
her
husband,
Anish
Kanvinde
works
in
a
shipping
firm
in
Mumbai.
For
the
unversed,
Rupal
Nand
kept
her
relationship
secret
from
her
fans
and
gave
a
sweet
surprise
to
them.
Talking
about
her
career,
Rupal
has
also
acted
in
movies
such
as
Mumbai
Pune
Mumbai
2
and
Mumbai
Pune
Mumbai
3.