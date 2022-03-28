Home Minister Is Now Maha Minister; Aadesh Bandekar To Give Paithani Saree Worth Rs 11 Lakh To Winner

Zee Marathi's popular show Home Minister recently completed 18 years, and now the makers have decided to launch its new season, which will be called 'Maha Minister'. The new season of the Aadesh Bandekar show is all set to start on April 11, 2022 on Zee Marathi.

Interestingly, the makers have also changed the show's time slot and increased the length of the show. Yes, you read that right! Maha Minister will be aired for 1 hour i.e., from 6 pm to 7 pm. Moreover, the winner of Maha Minister will be getting a special paithani saree worth Rs 11 Lakh.

Well, the paithani saree will be having a touch of gold, and fans are very excited to see the episodes of Maha Minister. The show will also have new and exciting games. Looks like Maha Minister is going to be a very entertaining.

Zee Maha Gaurav Puraskar 2022 Winners List Out! Nagraj Manjule, Sairat And Jogwa Win Big

Marathi TV Shows TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla & Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Maintain Their Top Spots

Talking about Home Minister, the show has entertained the audience for 18 years now, and Aadesh Bandekar has honoured around 5500 homemakers with paithani sarees. The actor has become a household name due to the show and fans are excited to witness his new avatar in Maha Minister. Stay tuned!