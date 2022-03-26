Zee Maha Gaurav Puraskar 2022 Winners List Out! Nagraj Manjule, Sairat And Jogwa Win Big

Zee Marathi channel has been entertaining audiences for 22 years now. Hence, the makers have decided to honour the best work in the past 21 years at the Zee Maha Gaurav Puraskar 2022 AKA Zee Maha Gaurav Awards 2022. Well, the award ceremony will be telecast tomorrow (March 27) at 7 pm.

Let us tell you, the award ceremony will be having special performances by the Marathi superstars like Siddharth Jadhav, Amruta Khanvilkar, Prarthana Behere and so on. Notably, Siddharth and Amruta will be seen dancing to the songs from Pushpa. The event was attended by Bollywood celebs such as Karisma Kapoor, Govinda and others. Talking about the winners, Nagraj Manjule, Sairat, Jogwa have won big awards at the Zee Maha Gaurav Puraskar 2022. Let's have a look at the winners of the Zee Maha Gaurav Awards 2022.

Best Film - Sairat

Best Director - Nagraj Manjule (Sairat)

Best Actor - Upendra Limaye (Jogwa) and Subodh Bhave (Katyar Kaljat Ghusali)

Best Actress - Mukta Barve (Jogwa)

Best Villain - Sachin Pilgaonkar (Katya Kaljat Ghusali)

Best Comedian - Pushkar Lonarkar (Elizabeth Ekadashi)

Best Song - Yad Lagla - Ajay Atul (Sairat)

Best Story - Madhugandha Kulkarni (Elizabeth Ekadashi)

Best Screenplay - Sandeep Sawant (Shwaas) and Nagraj Manjule (Sairat)

Garnier Natural Performance - Sonali Kulkarni

Best Mother - Devika Daftardar (Naal)

It has to be noted that films such as Sairat, Jogwa, Aatpadi Nights, Bindhaast, Mrugjal, Ek Hoti Vaadi, Bhet, Shwaas, Uttarayan, Aamhi Asu Ladake, Elizabeth Ekadashi, Muramba, Naal, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Mission Champion, Evdhasa Aabhal, Mi Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho!, Shala, Balak Palak, Avatarachi Goshta and many others were in the race to win Zee Maha Gaurav Puraskar 2022.