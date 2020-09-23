Marathi Actress Alka Kubal Performs Ashalata's Last Rites; Says ‘She Was Like A Mother To Me’

Yesterday, veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away due to COVID-19 in Satara. She reportedly got infected with the virus while filming for Marathi TV serial Aai Mazi Kalubai, starring Alka Kubal and Prajakta Gaikwad. The 79-year-old Ashalata's last rites was held in Satara yesterday, and it was performed by her co-star Alka Kubal.

While talking to Times of India, the Maherchi Sadi actress revealed that Ashalata's family couldn't come due to the ongoing pandemic, and told them to cremate in Satara. "I am honoured I could fulfil her last wish given that she was like a mother to me. I just wish we could have saved her. The only consolation is that she passed away doing what she loved the most," Alka Kubal added.

The actress also revealed that she was doing well till Monday evening. She said, "My husband and I were with her in the hospital for the last four days. Till Monday evening, she was doing well and we were hopeful that she would be up and walking soon. She had even warned me a day ago not to intimate anyone from her family. She said that in a worst-case scenario, we should perform her last rites."

Alka Kubal revealed Ashalata had given them in writing that she was filming for the show by her choice. For the unversed, Ashalata and Alka shared screen space in many Marathi films. In 1991's blockbuster Marathi film, Maherchi Sadi, the duo played mother and daughter's roles. Ashalata even played the role of Shakuntala in BR Chopra's iconic mythological show Mahabharat.

