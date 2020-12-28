Popular Marathi Celebs Who Passed Away In 2020

Ashutosh Bhakre

Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh's actor-husband Ashutosh Bhakre had died by suicide on July 29, 2020. He hanged himself at his Nanded (Maharashtra) residence. The 32-year-old actor was reportedly suffering from depression.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar had passed away on September 22, 2020, due to COVID-19. The 79-year-old actress had been admitted to Pratibha Hospital, Satara after testing positive for Coronavirus on the sets of Sony Marathi's show Aai Mazi Kalubai. Notably, her last rites were performed by her co-star of the show, Alka Kubal.

Avinash Kharshikar

Avinash Kharshikar's death was indeed a big shock for the Marathi film industry. The actor passed away due to a heart attack at his residence in Thane on October 8, 2020. He had reportedly been ill since January 2020. Many Marathi celebs mourned his death.

Kamal Thoke

Lagira Zhala Ji fame Kamal Thoke had passed away on November 14, 2020, due to cancer in Bangalore. She was 74. The actress had been suffering from health issue since the last few months of her death. Her co-stars from the Zee Marathi show had expressed shock over her sudden demise.

Jairam Kulkarni

Veteran Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni passed away on March 17, 2020, due to age-related illness. He breathed his last at his residence in Pune, Maharashtra. He was 88. The actor had been a part of successful Marathi films like Ashi Hi Banva Banvi, Thartharat, Zapatlela and so on.

Ravi Patwardhan

Veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Ravi Patwardhan had died on December 6, 2020, due to age-related ailments. He was 84. He was last seen in Zee Marathi's show Agga Bai Sasubai. The actor is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter.

Gitanjali Kambli

Popular Malvani theatre actress Gitanjali Kambli had died on October 24, 2020, in Mumbai due to cancer. She had been admitted to Saifi Hospital for cancer treatment, where she breathed her last. Gitanjali had shot to fame with her appearance in Bharat Jadhav's blockbuster play Sahi Re Sahi. She is survived by her husband Lavraj Kambli.