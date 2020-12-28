Popular Marathi Celebs Who Passed Away In 2020
The Coronavirus pandemic has indeed left a big impact on everyone's lifestyle. Right from lockdown to staying in restrictions, many people must have had an unforgettable experience in the year 2020. If we talk about the entertainment industry, producers, as well as exhibitors, have faced a big financial crisis due to the pandemic.
Apart from that, many celebrities couldn't manage their expenses due to the pandemic and unfortunately, had to do other business for their livelihood. Notably, many renowned celebrities from the showbiz industry bid adieu to the world in 2020.
Talking about the Marathi film industry, actors like Ravi Patwardhan, Ashalata Wabgaonkar, Ashutosh Bhakre and others left this world amid the global crisis. Hence, as the year 2020 will end very soon, let's have a look at those popular Marathi celebs who passed away this year.
Ashutosh Bhakre
Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh's actor-husband Ashutosh Bhakre had died by suicide on July 29, 2020. He hanged himself at his Nanded (Maharashtra) residence. The 32-year-old actor was reportedly suffering from depression.
Ashalata Wabgaonkar
Veteran Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar had passed away on September 22, 2020, due to COVID-19. The 79-year-old actress had been admitted to Pratibha Hospital, Satara after testing positive for Coronavirus on the sets of Sony Marathi's show Aai Mazi Kalubai. Notably, her last rites were performed by her co-star of the show, Alka Kubal.
Avinash Kharshikar
Avinash Kharshikar's death was indeed a big shock for the Marathi film industry. The actor passed away due to a heart attack at his residence in Thane on October 8, 2020. He had reportedly been ill since January 2020. Many Marathi celebs mourned his death.
Kamal Thoke
Lagira Zhala Ji fame Kamal Thoke had passed away on November 14, 2020, due to cancer in Bangalore. She was 74. The actress had been suffering from health issue since the last few months of her death. Her co-stars from the Zee Marathi show had expressed shock over her sudden demise.
Jairam Kulkarni
Veteran Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni passed away on March 17, 2020, due to age-related illness. He breathed his last at his residence in Pune, Maharashtra. He was 88. The actor had been a part of successful Marathi films like Ashi Hi Banva Banvi, Thartharat, Zapatlela and so on.
Ravi Patwardhan
Veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Ravi Patwardhan had died on December 6, 2020, due to age-related ailments. He was 84. He was last seen in Zee Marathi's show Agga Bai Sasubai. The actor is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter.
Gitanjali Kambli
Popular Malvani theatre actress Gitanjali Kambli had died on October 24, 2020, in Mumbai due to cancer. She had been admitted to Saifi Hospital for cancer treatment, where she breathed her last. Gitanjali had shot to fame with her appearance in Bharat Jadhav's blockbuster play Sahi Re Sahi. She is survived by her husband Lavraj Kambli.
