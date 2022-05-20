Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Maintains Top Spot; Let’s Have A Look At Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 19

Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

Rang Majha Vegla maintains its top position by getting 6.8 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.1 ratings respectively.

SMNKA And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in the fourth and fifth positions by earning 5.9 and 5.1 ratings respectively.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 4.8 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position by getting 4.2 ratings.

Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Me Honar Superstar- Chote Ustaad Grand Finale

Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 as the show garnered 3.9 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Me Honar Superstar- Chhote Ustaad Grand Finale are on number 9 and 10 by getting 3.4 and 3.1 ratings respectively.

Top Marathi Channels

Star Pravah turned out to be the winner again. The channel has garnered 1307.16 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 by getting 511.60 and 341.48 ratings respectively.