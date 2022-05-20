    For Quick Alerts
      Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Maintains Top Spot; Let’s Have A Look At Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 19

      The makers of Marathi TV shows are giving some meaningful content to their viewers. Right from shows such as Rang Majha Vegla, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Marathi TV show makers never disappoint the viewers. Amidst all, the TRP ratings of Week 19 are out, and the list will definitely surprise you. Let's have a look-

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Top 3 Marathi TV Shows

      Rang Majha Vegla maintains its top position by getting 6.8 ratings. Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 2 and 3 with 6.6 and 6.1 ratings respectively.

      SMNKA And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      SMNKA And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

      Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in the fourth and fifth positions by earning 5.9 and 5.1 ratings respectively.

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli And Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath

      Thipkyanchi Rangoli is on number 6 with 4.8 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is in the seventh position by getting 4.2 ratings.

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Me Honar Superstar- Chote Ustaad Grand Finale

      Swabhimaan, Sahakutumb Sahaparivar And Me Honar Superstar- Chote Ustaad Grand Finale

      Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 as the show garnered 3.9 ratings. Sahakutumb Sahaparivar and Me Honar Superstar- Chhote Ustaad Grand Finale are on number 9 and 10 by getting 3.4 and 3.1 ratings respectively.

      Top Marathi Channels

      Top Marathi Channels

      Star Pravah turned out to be the winner again. The channel has garnered 1307.16 ratings. Zee Marathi and Colors Marathi are on number 2 and 3 by getting 511.60 and 341.48 ratings respectively.

      X