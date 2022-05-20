Marathi TRP Ratings: Rang Majha Vegla Maintains Top Spot; Let’s Have A Look At Top 10 Marathi Shows Of Week 19

The
makers
of
Marathi
TV
shows
are
giving
some
meaningful
content
to
their
viewers.
Right
from
shows
such
as
Rang
Majha
Vegla,
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte,
Sundara
Manamadhe
Bharli,
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath,
Marathi
TV
show
makers
never
disappoint
the
viewers.
Amidst
all,
the
TRP
ratings
of
Week
19
are
out,
and
the
list
will
definitely
surprise
you.
Let's
have
a
look-
Top
3
Marathi
TV
Shows
Rang
Majha
Vegla
maintains
its
top
position
by
getting
6.8
ratings.
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
and
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
6.6
and
6.1
ratings
respectively.
SMNKA
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
in
the
fourth
and
fifth
positions
by
earning
5.9
and
5.1
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
And
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
is
on
number
6
with
4.8
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
in
the
seventh
position
by
getting
4.2
ratings.
Swabhimaan,
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
And
Me
Honar
Superstar-
Chote
Ustaad
Grand
Finale
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
8
as
the
show
garnered
3.9
ratings.
Sahakutumb
Sahaparivar
and
Me
Honar
Superstar-
Chhote
Ustaad
Grand
Finale
are
on
number
9
and
10
by
getting
3.4
and
3.1
ratings
respectively.
Top
Marathi
Channels
Star
Pravah
turned
out
to
be
the
winner
again.
The
channel
has
garnered
1307.16
ratings.
Zee
Marathi
and
Colors
Marathi
are
on
number
2
and
3
by
getting
511.60
and
341.48
ratings
respectively.