Pushkar Jog On Marathi Film Industry: There’s No Unity, People Criticise More Than Appreciate

Pushkar Jog, who complained about lack of screens for his Marathi film Adrushya in Mumbai theatres, has opened up about the groupism in Marathi Film Industry. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pushkar said that there is no unity in the industry, and people criticise here more.

He said, "There's a lot of unity in other film industries. There's no unity in the Marathi film industry. There are people who criticise more than appreciate. There are people who want to hold the ones who want to do good things for the Marathi industry."

While speaking about groupism in the industry, he said that lobbying and groupism are everywhere. However, people in the industry don't laud the success of Marathi films. He said, "Nobody glorified it (the success of Pawankhind), not the media nor anyone. Are they jealous? When I posted about it, nobody from the movie reacted to it. I posted it out of love and tagged all the star cast. This is what happens. That unity is missing. People here are more worried about uska accha nahi hona chahiye. I was scared to say this earlier, now I'm not."

Pushkar Jog also said that artists from Marathi Film Industry receive a step child treatment. He said that they are offered a very minimal amount from the makers of web shows and TV shows. He further added that Marathi industry people need to come together and glorify their own content.

Talking about Pushkar Jog, he has featured in several Marathi films. He was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 1 as a contestant and emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He has a couple of films in the pipeline. Fans are looking forward to seeing him in new avatar now.