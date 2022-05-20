Less Screens For Adrushya Due To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Dhaakad; Pushkar Jog Slams Theatre Owners In Mumbai

Bollywood is witnessing a big clash at the box office today (May 20) as films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut have been released. Sadly, due to the big Bollywood movies' releases, the Marathi film Adrushya has not got more screens in Mumbai.

Disappointed with the same, Adrushya's lead actor Pushkar Jog slammed Mumbai theatres' owners for not giving enough screens to Marathi films. He took to Twitter and wrote, "It's? being in Maharashtra , Marathi films don't get proper showcasing in Mumbai circuit . Morning shows ? Afternoon shows ? 1 show per theatre ? #adrushya how does the producer recover P&A? So are we beggars in our own state ? When would this change ? ?." (sic)

It’s💔 being in Maharashtra , Marathi films don’t get proper showcasing in Mumbai circuit . Morning shows ? Afternoon shows ? 1 show per theatre ? #adrushya how does the producer recover P&A? So are we beggars in our own state ? When would this change ? 😡🤬 — Pushkar Jog (@jogpushkar) May 19, 2022

Well, Pushkar's tweet is going viral on social media. Let us tell you, Adrushya marks the directorial debut of ace Bollywood cinematographer Kabir Lal. The film also stars Manjari Fadnis, Anant Jog and Usha Nadkarni in key roles.

In April, Chandramukhi faced big competition from big Bollywood films such as Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Interestingly, Chandramukhi managed to grab everyone's attention and did solid business at the box office. Prasad Oak's Dharmaveer is also performing exceedingly well at the box office. After seeing these films' performances, Pushkar Jog must have expected the same for his film too.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Aneez Bazmee directorial also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and others in key roles. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad also has Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and others in pivotal roles.