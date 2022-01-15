Sonalee Kulkarni, Kranti Redkar And Prasad Oak Team Up For Their Next Film Rainbow

Actress-director Kranti Redkar is all set to collaborate with Akshay Bardapurkar for her upcoming directorial venture, Rainbow. The film is being produced under Planet Marathi and Mangorange Production and it will be released soon. Kranti's upcoming directorial will star Prasad Oak, Urmila Kothare, Sonalee Kulkarni and Rishi Saxena in the lead roles.

The film will be a colourful journey in relationships through Rainbow. Fans are very excited about Kranti Redkar's directorial venture as she is coming up after her celebrated debut film, Kakan. Kranti shared a statement with the media, in which she spoke about her collaboration with Planet Marathi OTT.

The Jatra actress said, "Planet Marathi OTT' is bringing entertaining, sensitive and socially enlightening topics to the audience. We are very happy to be a part of this platform on the occasion of 'Rainbow'. Thanks to 'Planet Marathi' and Akshay Bardapurkar for giving me the opportunity to believe in me. After the movie 'Kakan', the expectations of the audience are very high from me, so I wanted to make a movie with a great story. First, I wrote the story of the film and then I got the cast. They are all good friends of mine and they are also very good artists. That's why I'm so excited to work with them. I'm sure the audience will love this movie."

Planet Marathi OTT's chief Akshay Bardapurkar said, "I have known Kranti as an actress so far and also she has directed a great film before. Now I am happy that Kranti is directing 'Rainbow'. Also, the movie has a strong star cast. Having an excellent director and strong actors, the audience will definitely love to see this film on the big screen. With Rainbow, viewers will be able to experience the colourful journey of today's relationships."

Looks like Rainbow will be a delight for the superstar cast's fans!