Top 10 TV Shows In Marathi (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Rang Majha Vegla And Other Serials Are In The List

In
the
Online
TRP
ratings
of
Week
27,
viewers
will
witness
growth
in
5
Marathi
TV
shows.
Right
from
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
to
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala,
five
popular
Marathi
shows
have
managed
to
win
the
hearts
of
the
masses
on
the
internet.
So,
let's
have
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
of
this
week.
Top
3
Marathi
Shows
Online
Like
every
week,
Madhurani
Prabhulkar-starrer
Aai
Kuthe
Kaay
Karte
managed
to
stay
on
top
with
42.6
ratings.
Rang
Majha
Vegla
and
Sukh
Mhanje
Nakki
Kay
Asta
are
on
number
2
and
3
with
40.1
and
39.6
ratings
respectively.
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
And
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
Thipkyanchi
Rangoli
and
Zee
Marathi's
show
Man
Udu
Udu
Zhala
witnessed
growth
in
their
ratings.
The
Star
Pravah
show
is
on
number
4
with
37.5
ratings.
On
the
other
hand,
the
Hruta
Durgule
and
Ajinkya
Raut-starrer
is
in
the
fifth
position
by
earning
36.2
ratings.
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
And
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
Shreyas
Talpade
and
Prarthana
Behere's
show
Mazhi
Tuzhi
Reshimgaath
is
on
number
6
with
34.1
ratings.
Phulala
Sugandh
Maticha
is
in
the
seventh
position
by
earning
32
ratings.
Swabhimaan,
Lagnachi
Bedi
And
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
Star
Pravah's
show
Swabhimaan-
Shodh
Astitvacha
is
on
number
8
with
29.6
ratings.
Lagnachi
Bedi
and
Tujhech
Mi
Geet
Gaat
Aahe
are
in
the
ninth
and
tenth
positions
by
earning
28.2
and
27.3
ratings
respectively.