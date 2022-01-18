Zombivli Trailer Out! Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar & Vaidehi Parashurami’s Film Is Funny And Intriguing

The much-awaited Marathi film, Zombivli is all set to release on January 26, 2021 in theatres. The Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami and Lalit Prabhakar-starrer is the first zombie film made in Marathi. The makers had earlier released the first trailer of the film, and now, ahead of its release, they released the second one.

Zombivli's second trailer is now out, and it is going viral on social media. In the trailer, one can see zombies roaming on the streets of Dombivli, Maharashtra. The trailer shows Amey Wagh and Vaidehi Parashurami complaining about a zombie breakout in their area.

They are seen quite scared of the entire scenario as the street turns into a bloody battleground. One can see people fighting for their survival amidst the scare. Interestingly, Zombivli trailer is funny and intriguing. The film also stars Trupti Khamkar and Janaki Pathak in pivotal roles.

Zombivli: Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parashurami Start Filming Amid COVID-19 Crisis [PICS]

Zombivli Teaser Out: Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar & Vaidehi Parashurami's Film To Release On April 30

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Zombivli is set to open up a new chapter in the history of Marathi cinema. Produced by Saregama, the film was earlier scheduled to release on February 4, 2021. But now, the makers decided to prepone it and it is releasing in theatres on the occasion of Republic Day. Before Zombivli, the big Marathi film which was released in theatres after the lockdown was Jhimma, and it collected big numbers at the box office. Hence, fans have high expectations from Zombivli.