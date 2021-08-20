Amey Wagh To Star In Vicky Kaushal Starrer Mr Lele; Says ‘I Am Learning A Lot On The Set Of Mr Lele’

Popular Marathi actor Amey Wagh is all set to star in Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani-starrer Mr Lele, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The shooting of the film has already started and fans can't wait to witness it on the big screen. Amey Wagh feels blessed to be a part of one of the much-awaited films of Bollywood.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Amey Wagh shared his experience working with Vicky Kaushal in Mr Lele. He said, "I am not allowed to speak much about this film but all I can say is that I am learning a lot on the set of Mr Lele and it has been a great experience while working with Vicky Kaushal."

Amey Wagh feels that the process of working on Mr Lele is going to be enjoyable and enriching. He said, "Sometimes it may be something you have done before but the concept and script are interesting. I think it's an urge to be part of good projects and work with good directors."

Bigg Boss Marathi 1's Runner-Up Pushkar Jog Reunites With Mahesh Manjrekar For Thriller Film Lanka

Suyash Tilak Is Still Friends With Ex-GF Akshaya Deodhar; Says Fiancée Aayushi Bhave Is Very Understanding

Talking about Amey Wagh's career, the actor has worked in several Marathi plays before making his Marathi TV debut with the show, Dil Dosti Duniyadaari. The actor has worked in several Marathi films like Joshi Ki Kamble, Aaicha Gondhal, Popat, Shutter, Ghantaa, Muramba, Faster Fene, Dhurala, Girlfriend and so on. Amey has also worked in web series like Boygiri, Sacred Games 2, Brochara and Asur. Amey will next be seen in the ALTBalaji web series, Cartel and a Marathi film, Zombivli.