Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vishhal Nikam Becomes First Finalist; Zombivli Stars Enter The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a morning song 'Allah Duhai Hai'. Later, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath discuss about Vishhal Nikam as he has shared different stories about his life. Bigg Boss rings the alarm as he finds Mira sleeping. In the bedroom area, Sonali Patil and Vikas Patil plan strategies for the 'Ticket To Finale' task.

After that, Meenal Shah and Sonali Patil engage in a verbal spat over some differences. Sonali tells Vikas about Meenal's behaviour. On the other hand, Meenal gets emotional as she pours her heart out before Vishhal. Later, housemates witness something scary inside the house. Then, zombies enter the garden area. Interestingly, Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami and Lalit Prabhakar enter the house to promote their upcoming film, Zombivli.

Later, they introduce a 'Ticket To Finale' task to Vishhal, Utkarsh and Mira. They will have to sit and count 33 mins. If they are done with it, they will have to ring the bell. On the other hand, remaining housemates will have to distract them. As the task begins, Jay, Meenal, Vikas and Sonali try hard to distract them. They use toilet water, cold water, foam, dust and so on to distract them. After the task, Zombivli stars announce Vishhal Nikam as the winner of the task and he wins 'Ticket to Finale'. Interestingly, Vishhal also becomes the first finalist of the show. Mira, Vikas and Sonali celebrate his victory. Meanwhile, Zombivli stars Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parashurami and Lalit Prabhakar bid adieu to the housemates.

After that, Sonali and Meenal again engage in a verbal spat. Sonali argues with Meenal over her comment during the task. Both the girls get emotional. Sonali feels that Meenal has become over-confident after becoming a captain. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of Meenal Shah's captaincy.

In the bedroom area, Jay Dudhane teases Mira Jagannath by acting like a zombie. In the kitchen, Mira, Sonali and Utkarsh have a conversation in which Mira says that she shares a good bond of friendship with Sonali outside the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!