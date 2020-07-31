Zombivli Poster Out! Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar & Vaidehi Parshurami To Face Zombies In The Zom-Com

Marathi film industry has started working on upcoming or pending projects, after the state government gave a green signal to resume shooting, by following all the safety measures and guidelines provided by them. Amid this global pandemic situation, the start of a new project is like a challenge for the filmmakers but the industry has accepted it by kicking off the shoot of a new film.

Filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar is all set to bring the first-ever zombie-comedy or zom-com film in Marathi, titled as Zombivli. The film is all set to release in 2021 and promises to give the audience a whole new experience. The film will feature Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parshurami in the lead roles. Sharing the first poster on Twitter, Amey Wagh wrote, "२०२० - लॉकडाऊन इन डोंबिवली २०२१ - अनलॉक इन झोंबिवली @AdityaSarpotdar @vaidehiofficial @lalit_prabhakar @YoodleeFilms." (2020- Lockdown in Dombivli, 2021- Unlock in Zombivli).

The Zombivli poster looks intriguing as it shows two male protagonists who are all set to face the zombies in Dombivli. We have seen movies on zombies in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, but Zombivli will be the first Marathi film to show zombies. The makers believe that the film is targeted towards the young audience and will present a combination of horror and comedy.

The makers of Zombivli have already begun shooting in Mumbai. They will also shoot some of the portions of the film in Latur, Maharashtra. Zombivli is presented by Saregama and produced under their studio, Yoodlee Films. The music of this upcoming horror-comedy will be composed by AV Prafulla Chandra.

Aditya Sarpotdar is known for directing films like Classmates, Faster Fene and Mauli. Hence, fans have huge expectations from Zombivli. The film will release in early 2021.

