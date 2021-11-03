Choreographer Sooraj Katoch Turns Director, His Debut Album ‘Aitbaar’ Is Coming Soon

After choreographing more than 100 hit music videos, the choreographer is making his directorial debut with the new album.

'Aitbaar' a new music video directed, choreographed, and produced by Sooraj Katoch is releasing very soon. After wowing the audience with his candid dance moves and techniques in songs like 'Wakhra Swag', 'All Black', and 'Pain Killer' Sooraj is being celebrated as a hit choreographer for making party songs go viral.

Sooraj took to social media to share his excitement on the release of his debut music video album. While tagging Zenith Dance Company and team in the story, he wrote, "Aitbaar, our first-ever music album has been long in making. I thank my fans, they made me do it. Album will be out very soon. Stay tuned."

According to sources, the video of Aitbaar has been shot around the picaresque location of Neemrana Fort and in line with the music has a romantic feel in it.

While composing the music himself, Little Stars fame Harshit Chouhan has given his magical voice in the album's playback where as Avinash takes the credit for soulful lyrics. The music video has been produced by Zenith Dance Company, and the release date will be revealed soon.