Behold And Be Ready To Be Mesmerized By The Soothing Voice Of Palvi Virmani!

Palvi Virmani made inroads into your homes with her beautifully designed furniture, and now she is sure to make inroads into your hearts with her soulful music!

Checking another box on her bucket list, Palvi Virmani turned her karaoke passion into a motion reality when her first single 'Tere Naal Pyaar' went straight for the million plus status and continues to woo audiences.

Palvi Virmani's studio walls are adorned with several accolades that she has accumulated over the years and she's steadfast to follow her dreams and explore her multifarious talents!

Palvi Virmani is surely an inspiration for all those who continue to pursue their dreams and believe in their selves! The earthiness in her voice is symbolic of her humility and her heart-warming notes resonate with the love within! Palvi Virmani is blessed with a beautiful voice, and yes, she never stopped singing and honing her art even as she pursued other goals. In her own words, 'music is what keeps me going' and her passion is mirrored by her young son who can be seen ardently supporting his mother with his piano and guitar notes! Palvi Virmani is sure winning audiences from all walks of life and this universal appeal will take her places. Palvi Virmani has poured out her heart and soul in her enthralling new single that is sure to weave the same magic.

She takes everyone around her in her stride and believes that the any successful feat is the culmination of lots of passion and the support of family and friends that stanchion your acts and are your support system. For her latest single she has collaborated with another popular name in the music scene, Harjaspreet Singh who has lent his artful direction to make this dream a reality.

These unprecedented and turbulent times are surely impacting our lives in so many more ways than what we could have imagined. We have all taken time to look within and find pleasures that resonate with us, especially our solitary times with the music we love, as it's not just therapeutic but also laden with memories! Palvi Virmani started her musical journey by singing on the school stage and has always been the live wire at parties but evenings sitting around the karaoke box with her family is what rekindled her passion to sing and realize her childhood dream of having her own music video! Here she comes with a beautiful new melody and her labour of love, all poured into her new single 'Bulleya' which is coming out soon and we already know that we are all going to be in love. Way to go Palvi!! More power to you!!