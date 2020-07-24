Taylor Swift Releases New Album Folklore; Music Video For Cardigan Is Out!

Taylor Swift surprised her fans on Thursday by announcing the release of her 8th album titled Folklore. The singer-songwriter revealed in an Instagram post that she worked on the tracklist in isolation, and has poured all her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into the music. After dropping the album on Friday midnight she also surprised her fans with a music video for 'Cardigan'.

Talking about Folklore Taylor said, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."

The sixteen-track album has several collaborations. Taylor shared the complete list in a post and wrote, "I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low."

Taylor Opens Up About 8th Album Swift wasn't sure when to release the album and if 2020 was the right time, but Swifties are more than happy to see new music released by the singer. Taylor wrote, "The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much." Folklore Has Sixteen Song With A Bonas Track Taylor revealed that the music video is written and directed by herself. It was created with the help of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin and executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects designers David Lebensfeld and Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman.While announcing the clip earlier today, Swift wrote, "The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling." Here is the complete tracklist of Folklore: 1. The 1 2. Cardigan 3. The Last Great American Dynasty 4. Exile (feat. Bon Iver) 5. My Tears Ricochet 6. Mirrorball 7. Seven 8. August 9. This Is Me Trying 10. Illicit Affairs 11. Invisible String 12. Mad Woman 13. Epiphany 14. Betty 15. Peace 16. Hoax Bonus track: The Lakes

With Folklore, the singer has returned to her indie roots. Fans also believe the song, 'Cardigan' is about her three-year romance with beau Joe Alwyn.

