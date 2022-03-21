After Instagram Ban, Kanye West Now Barred From Performing At Grammys 2022 Due To Concerning Online Behaviour

Kanye West who was recently suspended from photo-sharing app, Instagram now reportedly has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behaviour". According to Variety, the news was confirmed by West's representative.

West's represented claimed that the artist's team received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been "unfortunately" removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his "concerning online behaviour".

However, Blast report stated that "Kanye's team isn't surprised by the decision" to remove him from the lineup. Reportedly the organisers may be concerned about West's interaction with host Trevor Noah at the awards night. Recently, West used a slur against Noah in an Instagram post regarding the host's comments about his split with Kim Kardashian. Ye's post also resulted in his ban from Instagram for 24-hours.

West collaborator and veteran rapper the Game confirmed the news with his post. He claimed that "The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn't know it was coming," as a means to suppress them.

The post further speculated, "Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye's account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions. We'll just say it's all of the above and a continuous disrespect for us and all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially."

The US rapper Ye is up for five categories at the 2022 Grammy Award including Album of the Year. Notably, West was not among the first list of performers for Grammys 2022 and was planned later. The first round of Grammy performers was announced last week, including nominees BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.