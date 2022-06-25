Michael Jackson's Death Anniversary: Here Are Some Of King Of Pop's Historic Moments

Michael Joseph Jackson regarded as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music, is referred to as the King Of Pop. Many celebrities have been influenced by him over the years, however, no other artist has come close to his contribution to the world of music.

Born on August 29, 1958, the American singer, songwriter, and dancer enjoyed global presence with his trademark red zippered jacket and sequin gloves. Jackson was the recipient of 13 Grammy Awards including the Grammy Legend, six Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and holds 39 Guinness World Records to his name.

Jackson died from a cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009. On his death anniversary, here's looking at the historic moments in his life.

The First Moonwalk

Jackson first executed the moonwalk on March 25, 1983, during a performance of 'Billie Jean' on the TV special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever. As he glided across the stage, seemingly defying gravity and made it into hearts of millions across the globe.

Style

MJ is known for many trademarks from ultra-racy yet iconic crotch grabs to his tailored suits, hats and much more. The singer and dancer kept his fans on their toes by setting new trends even with his iconic curly locks. The artist's original aesthetic became his trademark style over the years.

Eyeliner

Apart from being a fashion icon, it was Jackson's quintessential touch-up of eyeliner that set off a massive trend among fans. MJ used to wear full make-up other than just the eyeliner. He reportedly had been diagnosed with the skin disorder vitiligo, which results in white patches on the skin and sensitivity to sunlight. He later revealed that to treat the condition and to even out his skin, he used makeup.

Glove

Apart from his sleek ties and oversized suits, the King Of Pop also wore dazzling gloves. However, the iconic single-hand glove was to hide his skin problems. According to reports, MJ was beginning to develop the vitiligo on his hand. Cicely Tyson, a friend of Jackson's said, "The glove was to cover the vitiligo; that's how that glove came into being."

Plastic Surgery and Changing Skin Colour

Apart from his professional life, MJ also stayed in news for his personal life. The singer insisted that he'd only ever gone under the knife twice, however, fans were convinced otherwise. The change in his skin colour also raised some alarms. According to reports, it was due to vitiligo the singer was thought to have purposefully bleached himself beyond his natural colour to escape the symptoms.