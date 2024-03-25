GV Prakash's 'Rebel' Spotlights The Plight Of Tamil Plantation Workers During The 1980s

GV Prakash has made a significant impact in Tamil cinema, both as a music composer and an actor. His latest film, "Rebel," hit theatres on March 22nd and has already caught the attention of many, including celebrities like Ajay Gnanamuthu, M.S. Bhaskar, and Rajkumar Periasamy.

The movie showcases the struggles of Tamil tea plantation workers in the 1980s and their children's fight for rights in a Palakkad college. The setting and costumes effectively transport viewers back in time, adding depth to the story.

In "Rebel," GV Prakash plays Kathir, a young man from Moonaru Nettikudi. His family, like many others, depends on the estate and small businesses for survival. Despite their poverty, they see education as a way out and strive to get into college. However, they face challenges from student unions that discriminate against Tamil students. The film explores whether Kathir can overcome these obstacles. Based on true events, the story resonates with youth and highlights the power of standing up for one's rights.

The performances in "Rebel" have been praised, with GV Prakash shining as a revolutionary student and Mamitha Baiju delivering a strong portrayal of the heroine. The music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Arun Krishna are other highlights of the film. Directed by Nikesh, "Rebel" has garnered mixed reviews but managed to collect Rs 2 crore on its opening day. With upcoming festivals, there's anticipation that its earnings will increase. The film also features notable actors like Venkatesh V.P., Shalu Raheem, Karunas, Aditya Bhaskar, College Vinoth, and Subramanya Siva in key roles.