Bride To Be Varalakshmi Sarathkumar Gets Candid About The Mistake She Made In Her Career

Chennai-based
actress
Varalakshmi
Sarathkumar,
daughter
of
famed
actor
Sarathkumar,
is
making
strides
in
Tamil
cinema,
expanding
her
reach
to
Telugu
audiences
as
well.
At
38,
Varalakshmi
is
set
to
marry
Nikolai
Sachdev,
following
their
recent
engagement.
Her
journey
in
the
film
industry,
although
marked
with
challenges,
showcases
her
resilience
and
evolving
career
from
her
debut
to
her
latest
roles.
Varalakshmi's
life
and
career
have
become
a
topic
of
interest,
highlighted
in
a
recent
interview
that
garnered
significant
attention
on
social
media.
Varalakshmi
debuted
in
"Boda
Bodi," earning
critical
acclaim
for
her
stint
despite
the
film's
commercial
performance.
Her
journey
in
Tamil
cinema
faced
hurdles
as
her
father,
Sarathkumar,
initially
restricted
her
acting
opportunities.
She
missed
out
on
films
like
"Kadhal"
and
"Saroja,"
and
even
her
earlier
connection
to
the
film
"Boyz"
was
deterred
by
her
father's
decision.
Despite
these
setbacks,
Varalakshmi
continued
to
pursue
acting,
finding
her
shot
to
fame
with
"Thaarai
Thapattai."
Her
performance
in
this
and
other
films
showcased
her
acting
and
dancing
skills,
although
they
didn't
bring
in
the
desired
opportunities.
Amid
speculations
of
a
relationship
with
actor
Vishal,
Varalakshmi's
engagement
to
Nikolai
Sachdev
grabbed
eyeballs.
The
news,
highlighted
by
their
engagement
photo,
sparked
widespread
interest.
In
a
candid
recount
of
her
career
in
a
popular
interview,
Varalakshmi
reflects
on
her
aspirations
and
the
unexpected
turns
her
life
has
taken.
She
had
aimed
for
significant
milestones
by
specific
ages,
including
marriage
and
starting
a
family.
However,
at
38,
she
views
her
life
journey
and
career
progression
with
a
fresh
perspective,
emphasizing
the
quality
of
roles
she's
now
undertaking.
Varalakshmi
admitted
to
shifting
her
focus
from
her
career
to
personal
life
after
her
first
film,
a
decision
she
regards
as
a
misstep
in
her
film
journey.
The
lack
of
film
opportunities
led
her
to
question
her
abilities
and
appearance,
casting
doubt
on
her
future
in
cinema.
Despite
these
challenges,
she
believes
these
experiences
have
strengthened
her
resolve
and
sharpened
her
focus
on
honing
her
craft.
The
actress' candid
revelations
about
her
life's
plans
versus
reality
offer
a
glimpse
into
the
personal
and
professional
growth
she
has
experienced
over
the
years.
From
aspiring
to
stardom
to
facing
setbacks
and
revaluating
her
priorities,
Varalakshmi's
story
resonates
with
many
in
and
outside
the
film
industry.
As
she
prepares
for
her
next
chapter
in
life
with
her
marriage
to
Nikolai
Sachdev,
Varalakshmi
Sarathkumar
continues
to
explore
compelling
roles,
her
commitment
to
acting
unwavering
amidst
life's
unpredictabilities.