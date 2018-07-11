 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 July 11 Preview: Ramya Behaves Like A Brat, Gets Punished

Ramya Throws A Tantrum

In the latest promo, Ramya can be seen behaving like a drama queen and giving the other contestants a hard time. She apparently has a problem with the 'thief and police' task and is not keen to participate in it.

Stern Warning From Bigg Boss

The promo also suggests that her actions managed to tick off Bigg Boss who gave her a piece of his mind. Bigg Boss can be heard telling her to get her act together and respect the rules.

Ramya Ignores The Warning

Apparently, these warnings had no impact on Ramya and she continued being a sissy. This ticked off everyone even further. Towards the end of the promo, we see Bigg Boss strip the lady of captaincy and tell her that she would be in the danger zone next week. All in all, it seems that Ramya will fall from grace on tonight's episode.

Is Ramya The New Mumtaz?

During the earlier episodes, actress Mumtaz had behaved like a brat and even gone to the extent of removing her mic. It seems that on tonight's episode, Ramya will be taking a page out of her book and becoming the new drama queen of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Enough said!