 »   »   »  Petta Paraak Lyric Video and Petta Theme Have Hit The Online Circuits!

    Petta's grand audio launch ceremony was held on December 10, 2018 and the songs of the film had gained the acceptance of one and all straight away. Petta has as many as 11 sountracks in it and the songs set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander worked out pretty well with the masses.

    Petta Paraak Lyric Video and Petta Theme To Release At 4 PM Today!

    Petta Paraak, sung by Anirudh Ravichander was one among the songs that gained the maximum attention of the audiences. Now, Petta team has come up with yet another big gift for the audience. Petta Paraak lyric video has hit the online circuits. The lyric video has been released in the YouTube channel of Sony Music South The Petta theme will also be hitting the online circuits within a short time.

    Earlier, the makers of Petta had come up with two other lyric videos. The songs Marana Mass and Ullallaa were the ones which were earlier released by the team. Now, Petta Paraak has also joined the list and this one is expected to become even more popular.

    At the same time, Petta teaser released by the team on Rajinikanth's birthday continues its good outing in the online circuits. The much awaited film of Rajinikanth, directed by Karthik Subbaraj will be hitting the theatres during the upcoming Pongal season.

