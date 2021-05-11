Rajinikanth To Join Hands With Karthik Subbaraj For His Next?

Not too long ago, rumours were rife that Rajinikanth will next be working with budding director Desingh Periyasamy after completing Annaatthe. It was said that the duo was in close contact since their first interaction after the director's maiden venture Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal's success.

For the unversed, the superstar had made a surprise call to Desingh to congratulate him for his film's success and the phone conversation between them was leaked online. However, the hope subdued after the young director recently refuted the rumours about him working with Thalaiva.

Following this, a new gossip has just stepped in suggesting Rajinikanth's second collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj. Yes, you read that right. If latest reports are to be believed, the superstar recently had a chance to watch his son-in-law, actor Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram, which is helmed by Karthik. It is said that the actor was impressed with the film and even congratulated the director in this regard. Reportedly, Rajini has also asked the director to come up with a full script of the story, which the latter had narrated to him on the sets of Petta. For the unversed, the duo has earlier joined hands for the 2019 action-drama Petta, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres.

As there is no confirmation as yet about the duo's second association, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe directed by Siva will release on November 4. The actor has reportedly wrapped up the shoot which was being held in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Karthik Subbaraj is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram, which will be streaming on Netflix from June 18. The director is also busy with his next project with Vikram and Dhruv Vikram tentatively titled #Chiyaan60.