Sarkar Audio Launch: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Once Did Something Unexpected For Vijay; Deets Inside

    The lovely Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her god looks, charismatic personality, bindass nature and remarkable screen presence. During her eventful career, she has worked in a few memorable films and this has helped her find a foothold in the industry. Now, the actress is in the limelight for a rather sweet and heartwarming reason.

    During the Sarkar Audio Launch, which was held last evening (October 2, 2018), Varalaxmi opened up about working with 'Thalapathy' Vijay and made a surprising revelation. She said that during the US schedule of Sarkar she fought/argued with a foreigner for Vijay's sake. She also revealed that Sarkar has helped her fulfil many dreams.

    Varu Sarathkumar

    "Four of my dreams have come true with this one single film called Sarkar - to work with Vijay sir, Murugadoss sir, Rahman sir, and Sun Pictures. All these four big dreams have come together in one film and it is a super excited feeling. I am a 'Thalapathy veriyan'.

    If anyone talks bad about him, I'd go to any extent to defend him, and I have fought for him at many occasions. For that matter, even Vijay sir saw me doing that during our Las Vegas schedule shoot, when I argued with a foreigner for Vijay. It is a lovely film and I am very happy to be a part of this biggie," she added.

    These are some sweet words and prove that Varu is a part of the 'Thalapathy Army'.

    Sarkar is touted to be a political-thriller and it has been directed by AR Murugadoss. In it, Vijay will be seen essaying the role of a vigilinate/crusader. The film is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

