 »   »   »  Sarkar Audio Launch: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Once Did Something Unexpected For Vijay; Deets Inside

The lovely Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is one of the most popular and talented young stars in the Tamil film industry today. The lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her god looks, charismatic personality, bindass nature and remarkable screen presence. During her eventful career, she has worked in a few memorable films and this has helped her find a foothold in the industry. Now, the actress is in the limelight for a rather sweet and heartwarming reason.

During the Sarkar Audio Launch, which was held last evening (October 2, 2018), Varalaxmi opened up about working with 'Thalapathy' Vijay and made a surprising revelation. She said that during the US schedule of Sarkar she fought/argued with a foreigner for Vijay's sake. She also revealed that Sarkar has helped her fulfil many dreams.

"Four of my dreams have come true with this one single film called Sarkar - to work with Vijay sir, Murugadoss sir, Rahman sir, and Sun Pictures. All these four big dreams have come together in one film and it is a super excited feeling. I am a 'Thalapathy veriyan'.

If anyone talks bad about him, I'd go to any extent to defend him, and I have fought for him at many occasions. For that matter, even Vijay sir saw me doing that during our Las Vegas schedule shoot, when I argued with a foreigner for Vijay. It is a lovely film and I am very happy to be a part of this biggie," she added.

These are some sweet words and prove that Varu is a part of the 'Thalapathy Army'.

Sarkar is touted to be a political-thriller and it has been directed by AR Murugadoss. In it, Vijay will be seen essaying the role of a vigilinate/crusader. The film is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.