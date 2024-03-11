Hanuman OTT Release Date: New Reports Confirm Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja's Fantasy Drama's Debut Date On Zee 5

Photo Credit:

HanuMan Latest OTT Release Date: HanuMan was one of the films that hit the screens along with superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on January 12. After its release, the movie wreaked havoc at the box office with rock-solid performance both in India and overseas earning heaps of appreciation and bags full of money.

HanuMan, Prasanth Varma's first installment of his PV Cinematic Universe (PVCU), created history. The fantasy action adventure movie featuring Teja Sajja as the protagonist Hanumanthu, is the highest-ever Telugu film to earn Rs 300 Crore at the box office worldwide, in the history of 92 years of Tollywood.

Fans of the movie, as well as regular filmgoers and households, are awaiting the digital premiere debut of Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, after it earned exceptional fame for how it was made. The movie, which became commercially a quadruple blockbuster is one of the highly successful Tollywood films ever made without an exaggeration.

HanuMan was made on a shoe-string budget of Rs 40 Crore and the output, which involved mostly VFX and CG had won heaps of praise. It has made over Rs 330 Crore and is continuing to run in a couple of theatres all over the world.

HanuMan New OTT Release Date On Zee 5

Although it was rumoured that HanuMan would be making its streaming debut on March 2, the date was postponed due to its successful theatrical run. The latest update about the OTT release date of HanuMan's Hindi version was decided as March 16 on Jio Cinema, but the OTT player Zee 5, which secured the streaming rights for all south languages has now zeroed in on March 16 as the HanuMan OTT release date. Check out the source below.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja will be seen in the protagonist's role Hanumanthu. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.