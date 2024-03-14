HanuMan OTT Release Date: Will Teja Sajja's Film Debut On March 16 In South Languages? All We Know

Will
HanuMan
Debut
On
ZEE
5
Platform
On
March
15?
Prasanth
Varma,
the
talented
and
passionate
filmmaker
won
all
the
appreciation
and
love
from
his
colleagues,
fans,
and
audiences
for
making
the
Indian
first
superhero
film,
HanuMan.
Featuring
Teja
Sajja,
Amritha
Aiyer,
Vinay
Rai,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
in
key
roles,
this
Sankranti
release
went
on
to
create
a
history
in
the
Tollywood
industry.
HanuMan
is
a
classic
example
of
how
young
generation
filmmakers
can
churn
out
quality
output
and
make
films
that
appeal
to
wider
audiences,
cutting
cultures
and
boundaries-all
on
a
strict
budget.
Made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
40
Crore,
HanuMan
made
a
killing
at
the
worldwide
box
office
with
over
Rs
330
Crore
by
the
end
of
its
active
theatrical
run.
The
movie
is
continuing
to
play
in
select
theatres
all
over
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states.
Although
it
was
rumoured
that
HanuMan
would
be
making
its
streaming
debut
on
March
2,
the
date
was
postponed
due
to
its
successful
theatrical
run.
The
latest
update
about
the
OTT
release
date
of
HanuMan's
Hindi
version
was
decided
as
March
16
on
Jio
Cinema,
but
the
OTT
player
Zee
5,
which
secured
the
streaming
rights
for
all
south
languages
has
now
zeroed
in
on
March
16
as
the
HanuMan
OTT
release
date.
Is
HanuMan
South
Languages
OTT
Release
Happening
On
March
16?
However,
there
is
no
official
announcement
from
the
makers
of
HanuMan
as
well
as
the
ZEE
5
representatives
about
HanuMan's
OTT
release
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
On
the
other
hand,
HanuMan's
Hindi
version
is
going
to
hit
the
Jio
Cinema
OTT
platform
on
March
16.
HanuMan
Cast
Teja
Sajja
will
be
seen
in
the
protagonist's
role
Hanumanthu.
Amritha
Aiyer
is
his
love
interest
Meenakshi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
Hanumanthu's
sister
Anjamma.
This
first
Telugu
superhero
film
also
boasts
Vennela
Kishore,
Satya,
Samuthirakani,
Vinay
Rai,
Getup
Srinu,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Bhanu
Prakash
among
others
playing
pivotal
characters.
HanuMan
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.
Meanwhile,
Teja
Sajja
posted
pictures
from
his
getaway
in
Dubai
where
he
was
seen
chilling
with
actors
Nikhil
Siddhartha
and
Sundeep
Kishan.