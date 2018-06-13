 »   »   »  Vijay Decides Not To Celebrate His Birthday This Year!

South Indian Actor Vijay, aka Thalapathy, is a man of few words. However, the fan base that he has got, is incredibly massive and they walk with their idol in all his way, be it the peak or the valley. Every year, on June 22, fans celebrate the actor's birthday in a manner that is nothing short of a spectacle.

The actor turns 44 this year and has categorically taken a stand against the celebrations on account of his birthday. This is to establish a moral rapport with the families of the victims who lost their lives to the police firing in Thoothukudi at the time of Sterlite protest a few days ago. His decision to show the solidarity with the lives lost is being appreciated on the social media.

The anti-Sterlite protests turned violent on May 22, 2018, when the police opened fire at thousands of protesters who marched their way to the District Collector's office to lodge a petition for the closure of the Sterlite Copper factory. This led to the loss of 13 lives while hundreds of protesters were badly injured. The families of those who lost their lives were shattered and left without hope.

Last week, Vijay made a silent visit to the residences of the victims in Thoothukudi to console their family members and extended a cash aid of Rs 1 Lakh to each family. This late night visit was the talking point in Tamil Nadu last week and went viral on the social media. Vijay's decision to skip his birthday celebration is being admired by his fans and serves as a shining example to the people who look up to him, as they can learn to extend their support and commitments during the hard times.

Apart from the grandeur functions, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam usually celebrates the actor's birthday in a unique way by organizing blood donation camps and extending several goodwill activities. It is expected that these activities will be carried out this time as well for common good.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with his upcoming project, directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by the Sun Pictures.