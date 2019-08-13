English
    Rajinikanth Fans Troll Bharathiraja After He Invites Superstar For An Event; Insults Hurled

    Bharathiraja, one of Kollywood's most respected filmmakers, has often grabbed attention for criticising Rajinikanth's political views. In fact, some time ago, he had called the 'Superstar' an 'agent of Karnataka', which upset fans big time. Now, Bharathiraja is in the limelight for a surprising reason. The ace filmmaker recently invited Rajinikanth for an event and indicated that he is willing to let bygones be bygones. While the Sivaji hero accepted the invitation and treated Bharathiraja with respect, the 'Thalaivar Army' called the Karuthamma director a 'hypocrite'.

    Vijayar50360173

    When #Thalaivar starts the party, this Brutus Bharathiraja will be the first one to attack him (saying tamil, blah, blah). In spite of knowing it, Thalaivar gives respect. That's "The True Legend" for you

    Makesh Selvaraj

    Wondering how #Thalaivar is treating everyone on the same scale of love & respect,this kirukku paiyan #bharathiraja criticized him under the roof including his acting style and on screen appearances,but in return see what #Superstar gives him back,epdi Thalaiva mudiyudhu unnaala

    Mottai Boss 2.0

    #Bharathiraja is a perfect Dumilan. Barking behind backs and smiling in your face. Superstar#Rajinikanth has a golden heart.#Darbar #NerKondaPaarvai #Bigil

    RAJINISTS

    #Bharathiraja met Super Star #Rajini at his residence today. He invited #Thalaivar for the celebration of honouring the legend Kalaignanam sir.

    No matter how much haters and racists hurt him, our Thalaivar always faces them with positivity! #Thalaiva we love you!

    Naveen

    Though Bharathiraja spoke Ill about Thalaivar, he is a legend in cine field and his contribution to cine industry is countless. As a human being he Lost our respect with his recent speeches but at profession he too a legend mam

    Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently working on Darbar, slated to hit screens this Pongal. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is a masala-entertainer, featuring the legend in the role of a cop. Darbar stars Nayanthara as the female lead, marking her second collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star.

    (Social media posts unedited)

    rajinikanth bharathiraja
    Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
