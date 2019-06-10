English
    Was Petta Really A Profitable Venture At The Box Office? Distributor Reveals The Truth!

    By
    |

    Petta, the Rajinikanth movie was one among the major releases of the first half of this year.

    The Karthik Subbaraj directorial hit theatres in the second week of January 2019 as a Pongal release and the movie had everything to be called a powerful entertainer with Rajinikanth in top form.

    Yes, Petta had faced a tight competition with Viswasam too joining the big race at the box office. But still, Petta enjoyed a grand run in many of the top centres with the film raking in huge collections. Was Petta really a profitable venture at the box office? Read the article to know more about the same.

    The Distributor

    Reportedly, it was Tirupur Subramaniam who had distributed Petta to the theatres in Tamil Nadu. The renowned film distributor, in a recent television interview, had talked about how Petta fared for him.

    A Successful Venture

    In the interview, the popular movie distributor revealed that the Rajinikanth starrer Petta was the only successful film for him in recent times. This should rightly underline the fact that Petta was a profitable venture in total.

    Petta’s Collections

    Petta had a very powerful run at the box office and it enjoyed a grand run in the theatres across the globe. However, in Tamil Nadu, it was reported that Viswasam had overtaken Petta in the final run at the box office.

    The Tamil Movies

    Meanwhile, the year 2019 so far has witnessed the arrival of a good number of Tamil movies. In the interview, Tirupur Subramaniam also spoke about the only profitable ventures of these so far. He mentioned that Petta, Viswasam, Thadam and Kanchana 3 are the only Tamil movies that made a profit in 2019 so far.

    More PETTA News

    Read more about: petta rajinikanth
    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
