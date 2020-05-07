Arvind Swami To Play Villain In Nag Ashwin’s Next Starring Prabhas?

One of the most popular actors from the 90s, Arvind Swami is nowadays preferring to play the antagonist in films. After playing a villain in films like Thani Oruvan, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Bogan and others, the Roja actor is all set to lock horns with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next.

As per the latest report published in a leading portal, Nag Ashwin is keen on getting Tamil actor Arvind Swami on board as the villain, to lock horns with the Baahubali actor Prabhas. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But, if the news report turns out to be true, people will witness a big action drama between Arvind and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is looking forward to his film with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of the film, which also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead, shot a crucial schedule in Georgia before the lockdown was imposed. The team still has to complete the film's shoot, which is pending due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film with Prabhas is tentatively called O Dear.

Apart from that, the report also suggests that Nag Ashwin's directorial venture will get delayed by a year as Prabhas is yet to complete the shoot of Radha Krishna Kumar's film. Nag Ashwin was hoping to launch the film by the end of this year and release it in 2021.

On a related note, Prabhas' next with Pooja Hegde is set in the 70s Europe backdrop. It's a romantic entertainer produced by UV Creations. Well, after Saaho's average business at the box office, the Darling fans are expecting more from Prabhas 20.